WWE's Ronda Rousey Rocked a Dragon Ball Z Future Trunks Look on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a face-to-face confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Tonight Rousey joined Morgan and Natalya in the ring, and fans of Dragon Ball Z noticed that she was wearing a very familiar jacket when she showed up on SmackDown. Rousey was wearing a blue jacket modeled after Dragon Ball Z's Future Trunks, complete with the Capsule Corporation logo on the sleeve. You can check out the jacket and Rousey's confrontation with Morgan below.

Rousey has talked about her love of Dragon Ball Z quite a bit in the past, including her love of Vegeta, who she defended in a past tweet after a debate broke out about Goku, Vegeta, and Ultra Instinct. Rousey weighed in with her thoughts, saying that Vegeta is the most interesting and complex character and explaining why he easily wins if the purpose of the story is entertainment.

On Twitter Rousey wrote "Vegeta's the most interesting, complex and multifaceted character-the writers always give him the shaft cause of he's of noble birth which people resent and not a "pure" good guy like Goku. The but the PURPOSE of the story is entertainment, Vegeta is the most entertaining so he wins."

Rousey confronted Morgan and Natalya in the ring and told Morgan to enjoy the moment, but that defending a Championship is much more difficult than winning it in the first place. Natalya then got in the mix and her and Rousey collided, and then an unexpected match would take place.

Despite being on a sore leg, Rousey was taking the fight to Natalya, and while Natalya did get some offense in here and there, it was Rousey for most of the match. Rousey would apply the Ankle Lock several times throughout the match, but then she got Natalya in the center of the ring and applied the extra pressure on it, and Natalya had to tap out. Rousey vs Morgan will likely happen at SummerSlam, and now we are one step closer to the rematch.

