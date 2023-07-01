Seth Rollins Retains The World Heavyweight Championship at WWE's Money in the Bank 2023

Seth Rollins successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night at WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, thanks in no small part to "Mr. Money in the Bank" Damian Priest. Rollins entered the match with heavily taped-up ribs, a result of weeks of Balor attacking them before and after matches and during brawls on episodes of Monday Night Raw, NXT and live events. The commentary team pointed out Balor got one last attack the night before the show during a UK live event. Those ribs would hinder the champ throughout the match.

Priest eventually made his way down to ringside with the Money in the Bank contract, causing Rollins to panic. However, it was merely a distraction that allowed Balor to hit a pair of Coup de Gras finishers outside the ring. But just as Balor was about to hit a third Coup de Gras in the ring Priest stood up from ringside, distracting Balor just long enough to slow down his finisher attempt. Rollins dodged it and nailed a Curb Stomp for the win.

Seth Rollins Loves the Roman Reigns Comparisons With His World Heavyweight Championship Reign

Saturday marked Rollins' 13th world championship defense since winning the title just over a month ago at Night of Champions, which stands in stark contrast to Roman Reigns as "The Tribal Chief" has put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line just five times since the start of the year. Rollins recently told The New York Post he loves that comparison.

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable," Rollins said. "It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting. It's only gonna polarize people more. It's only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let's go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I'm excited to hear it. I'm excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches."

Damian Priest came out to possibly cash in but ended up distracting Finn Balor.



Rollins retains. Interesting.#WWEMITB #MahaMITB pic.twitter.com/bGKQKonKuq — Ayush Sood (@theWrestleIndia) July 1, 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card