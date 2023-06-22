Is Seth Rollins' Theme Song in Danger of Becoming WWE's New "What?" Chant?

Seth Rollins has been riding a new wave of popularity in the WWE over the past year with his bombastic "The Visionary" persona. The newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion is currently back on top of Monday Night Raw as its top babyface as fans in nearly every arena belt out his theme song each week. The song has become so popular it has even started overtaking promos, as was the case on a recent episode in Kansas when fans kept singing to the point where Finn Balor couldn't get a word in as he tried to build up his match with Rollins at Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE has a history of chants becoming so popular that they start to derail promos, with the most infamous example being "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "What?" chant that has lived on long after "The Texas Rattlesnake" retired. Rollins was asked if his song will reach that level of annoyance in a new interview with The New York Post this week but admitted he isn't worried.

"No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They're doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That's silly. They 'What' people when they're bored with them. They're singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That's as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn't get a word in, everyone would be thinking that's the greatest thing ever," Rollins said. "The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn't get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn't tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them.

"I hope it's like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can't stand the heat, get out of the fire baby," he added.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)