Damian Priest Becomes WWE's Newest Mr. Money in the Bank

Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank on Saturday at WWE's Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view at The O2 Arena in London, England. The big man was the last man left standing in the ring after LA Knight managed to clear it, only for Priest to grab him by the throat as he grabbed for the briefcase and tossed him off the ladder with a Broken Arrow.

The win poses an interesting question for later in the show as Priest's fellow Judgement Day member Finn Balor is booked to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE has been teasing dissension between the two within the group for the last few weeks, and Priest could wind up cashing in regardless of who wins tonight. Stay tuned for more details!

Can WWE Break The Money in the Banl Streak?

While Money in the Bank was once celebrated as one of WWE's most creative and exciting stipulations, the bloom has fallen off the rose in recent years. The last six Men's Money in the Bank winners have either led to failed cash-ins (Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Austin Theory) or resulted in disappointing championship reigns (Brock Lesnar, The Miz and Big E). Meanwhile, WWE seems dead set on getting rid of the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase as quickly as possible as the past four winners — Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan — have all cashed in within 24 hours of capturing the briefcase.

The gimmick took another hit last year when Theory chose to use his briefcase on Seth Rollins' United States Championship, meaning the briefcase no longer focuses on the world championship and doesn't ensure that the winner will be elevated to the main event scene with a cash-in. Can WWE break that streak with this year's pay-per-view? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card

