Seth Rollins Wants WWE Fans to Compare His World Title Reign to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Run

Seth Rollins has already defended his new World Heavyweight Championship seven times since winning the gold at Night of Champions a little of three weeks ago. That stands in stark contrast to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign, as "The Tribal Chief" has only defended his title five times since the start of the year and fits right in line with his significantly lighter schedule. Rollins discussed those differences in a new interview with The New York Post this week, saying those comparisons are exactly what he wants.

"Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it's inevitable," Rollins said. "It's awesome. Great, I love it. Let's talk about it. It's only gonna make things more exciting. It's only gonna polarize people more. It's only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let's go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I'm excited to hear it. I'm excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches."

Rollins and Reigns haven't wrestled since the 2022 Royal Rumble, in which Reigns had to force a disqualification in order to keep his record-setting title reign alive. Rollins also discussed when WWE will possibly pair the two up again.

"It's always there and it's always gonna be a matchup people are interested in seeing, and the further we get away from it I think the more people will want to see it when you start to touch on it again," he said. "I think that it's just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade and hopefully, we'll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it's at the right place at the right time."

"The Visionary" is booked to defend his title against Finn Balor on July 1 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London. Reigns will also be in action on the show, teaming with Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Civil War" match against The Usos.