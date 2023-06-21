Watch WWE's Seth Rollins Address the Fans After NXT Gold Rush Went Off the Air

WWE NXT kicked off NXT Gold Rush with a huge main event, as Seth Rollins would defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against NXT superstar Bron Breakker after being challenged two weeks ago. The week one card for Gold Rush was stacked even before the main event, but when it was finally time for Rollins vs Breakker, they did not disappoint. Rollins would retain his World Heavyweight Championship after a thrilling match, and after recovering from an ambush by Finn Balor, Rollins thanked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams for helping him and then addressed the crowd after the show went off the air.

Rollins started out by thanking his newfound allies. "Carmelo and Trick baby thank you guys. And look I'm going to speak on that real quick I tell you what. The reason I come down here to NXT and defend the World Heavyweight Championship is because I love this, and this Title deserves that respect, because there are Champions like Harley Race. Like Ric Flair. Like Bret The Hitman Hart. Like Mr. Five Time Booker T. Who took pride in taking the Heavyweight Title to every city, in every town, in every single country they could, and putting on a fight to raise the prestige of a World Heavyweight Champion," Rollins said.

EXCLUSIVE: @WWERollins talks to the NXT Universe after an eventful night in his return to #WWENXT. #NXTGoldRush pic.twitter.com/ommDU0KvhQ — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2023

"And if I can even lace those boots for two seconds and be a part of that lineage, then I'm doing something right, so thank you guys for giving me that opportunity. Booker T. Shawn Micheals, everyone who has held a Title like this before me, thank you guys for giving me the opportunity to fill your shoes," Rollins said.

Rollins continued, saying, "But now I'm gonna tell you guys a little story. You got a few minutes?" The crowd responded with a few LA Knight 'Yeahs', and Rollins gave his own 'Yeah' and laughed. "When I was asked by Bron Breakker to come down here and defend my Title on NXT and I accepted, I had a lot of people asking me 'Seth, does it feel nostalgic? Are you feeling emotional?' And to be honest with you guys, it had been so long since I stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I've been fortunate enough to do some much all across the world, that my honest answer was no. It wasn't hitting me like I thought it would. Until I got out here," Rollins said.

Rollins got a host of welcome-back chants, and he said "And that right there, all of you, you guys embody the same energy that I left NXT with a decade ago," Rollins said. "You guys are still the proving ground for every single person back there in the back. You guys, your vitality. Your love. Your energy is what has made me a visionary. It's what has made me a revolutionary. It's what has made me Seth Freakin Rollins."

Rollins has not shied away from defending his World Heavyweight Championship, and he will do it again at Money in the Bank. Rollins will face Judgement's Day Finn Balor at Money in the Bank, a match that has been in the making for years. Now Balor looks to get some payback on Rollins, and he's attacked him at every turn, even showing up tonight to ambush the Champ after his match.

