Bobby Lashley won the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career at Money in the Bank on Sunday night, forcing Theory to tap out with The Hurt Lock. Theory spent the match repeatedly avoiding most of Lashley's power moves, then nailed a Spear of his own late in the match. He attempted his finisher by hoisting Lashley over his shoulders, only for "The All Mighty" to slide off and lock in his submission hold for the win.

The loss could potentially wipe out Theory's chances of facing John Cena at SummerSlam later this month. The rising star had been openly trolling Cena ever since he became the youngest US Champion in company history and has been pushing for a match for years. But after Cena announced on this week's Raw that he doesn't know when he'll be back in the ring, it's possible those plans have changed.

This story is developing...