WWE's Montez Ford, one half of the Street Profits, is off of television recovering from injuries from an attack by Otis sustained on the June 11th episode of SmackDown, at least on the kayfabe side of things. In reality, he did go to the hospital, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, he was there for a voluntary procedure. The kayfabe injuries were just a way to write him off of TV for a bit while he underwent surgery and recovered, and while we don't know what his surgery was for, Meltzer said it wasn't related to an injury.

Ford also posted a photo on Instagram Thursday morning, and he can be seen in a hospital bed. You can check out the photo below, and he looks in good spirits, posting it with the caption "GOD IS GOOD."

On SmackDown Ford took on Chad Gable one on one, but you knew it was only a matter of time before Otis made his way into the match, and he certainly did, hitting Ford with several splashes and doing big damage with each one.

That's why Ford was announced to be dealing with a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage after the show. Bianca Belair then said on The Bump that he was recovering from rib injuries.

We wish Ford a speedy recovery, and hopefully, we'll see him back in the ring soon.

Now, while Ford was taking on Gable in singles competition, the Street Profits aren't going anywhere as a team, and look to be back in the title hunt sooner than later. Still, even if they were eventually split, they would always have each other's backs.

"But as far as us having singles matches, it's one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he'll support me and be all for it and vice versa," Ford previously told ComicBook.com. "It's one of those things where we'll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it'd be definitely one of those things that we'd be supportive and be excited about, but I don't think that's happening any time soon," Ford said. "Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man."

You can watch the Street Profits in action every week on SmackDown.