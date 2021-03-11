Murphy Tries to Make Sense of His Latest Heel Turn on WWE SmackDown

✖

Last week's Friday Night SmackDown featured a bizarre scene where Murphy made his first appearance on television in months only to turn back into a heel and try to rekindle his alliance with Seth Rollins. Murphy first became a disciple of "The Monday Night Messiah" in January 2020. Murphy eventually turned babyface and aligned himself with the Mysterio family after starting up an on-screen relationship with Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah, but by the end of the year the pair had been pulled from television.

The former Cruiserweight Champion popped up on Instagram on Thursday and commented on a post from WWE showing him standing next to Rollins again, writing, "Let's point out the obvious! The Mysterio's used me! I never needed them! I'm beyond one of the most talent in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT."

Rollins rebuked Murphy's offer and the Australian star wound up suffering a submission loss against Cesaro later in the night.

Murphy has made it abundantly clear on his Twitter recently that he's upset with how he's not been utilized on WWE television.

3 years ago today I debuted on #205live - It sparked my passion for wrestling again after I lost it! What’s going to be my 205 in 2021? 🙄 — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) February 20, 2021

Murphy (real name Matthew Adams) first signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2013. He found initial success in NXT alongside Wesley Black and Alexa Bliss as the NXT Tag Team Champions, and in 2018 he jumped to the 205 Live brand after shedding 25 pounds.

