Cesaro Wants To Battle Seth Rollins For WWE WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is only a few weeks away, and as matches begin to materialize for the biggest wrestling event of the year, some superstars are vying to choose who their opponents will be, as long-time wrestler Cesaro goes on the record that he wants Seth Rollins to be his opponent. With the biggest rivalry for Rollins last year being the matches he held against Rey Mysterio Jr and his son Dominik, Cesaro appears to be vying to be the former "Monday Night Messiah's" newest opponent and isn't shy about expressing interest in taking the match to WrestleMania.

Cesaro recently made a splash in this year's Elimination Chamber, with the superstar facing down Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso, but ultimately being unsuccessful at winning a chance at taking the Universal Championship Belt from the "Tribal Chief", Roman Reigns. When Cesaro was eliminated, the match eventually went to Daniel Bryan, who was so injured that he was unable to put up a subsequent battle against Reigns, who retained the belt and continues his reign. Clearly, Cesaro isn't as interested in diving into a match with Reigns but has his sights set on Seth Rollins, whose personality and style make him one of the flashiest stars wrestling in the WWE today.

Cesaro went into detail about why he wanted to square off with Seth Rollins in this year's WrestleMania, stating how much admiration he has for his potential opponent as part of an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“The universal title match is currently spoken for, but this will start the road to next year’s WrestleMania for me. I want a singles match this ’Mania, and I would love for it to be against Seth Rollins. Seth is a tremendous talent, and he is so extremely versatile. Good guy, bad guy, he always finds a way to evolve, and he’s super smooth in the ring. He’s always pushing us to get better, and I think he is incredible at what he does."

While we don't know the entirety of the card for WrestleMania as of yet, outside a few matches such as Reigns defending his title against Edge, it will definitely be interesting to see if Cesaro's wish is granted and he gets to take on Rollins in the 37th installment of WWE's biggest annual event.

