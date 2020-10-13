Mustafa Ali Addresses Missing WWE Raw

✖

One week removed from his shocking heel turn and revelation as the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali was scheduled to give his first promo under his new position on this week's Monday Night Raw. But between the ongoing WWE Draft and the continuation of a few storylines, that promo never happened. On top of poking fun at Raw for willingly drafting his faction in the third round, Ali took to Twitter to shed some light on his absence.

"I've waited years to speak my truth," Ali wrote. "Now, you are going to wait to hear it."

Do you not like it when something is promised and then taken away with no explanation? Funny feeling, isn’t it? https://t.co/Iv8BmTIeTp — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

T-BAR (Dominick Dijakovic) then tried to explain away the group's absence by saying they didn't want to appear when ordered by WWE.

We were literally assigned to show up last night by the higher ups but we didn’t because we attack when we want. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/3mPsPBczYN — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 13, 2020

While Retribution remained on Raw, a big chunk of WWE's midcard wound up jumping from one brand to another during this year's Draft. Check out the full list of every wrestler who switched brands below:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, takes place on Oct. 25 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: