Mustafa Ali and Retribution Poke Fun at WWE Raw Drafting Them

With the first pick in the third round of the 2020 WWE Draft, Monday Night Raw selected the Retribution to remain on their roster. The masked group, comprised of Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning, has been terrorizing the Red Brand for months while repeatedly attacking wrestlers, employees and equipment. Which begged the question — from a kayfabe standpoint, why would Raw willingly sign the faction that is hell-bent on destroying the show? Ali and the rest of the group pointed out that lapse in logic on Twitter.

Ali was advertised to appear with the rest of the faction this week and cut a promo explaining why he was the leader of the faction. But that segment never wound up happening.

Why invite demise to your door? pic.twitter.com/DBXAwQQl1A — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 13, 2020

It’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for ‘em. pic.twitter.com/ZYunTv42Mr — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 13, 2020

Don’t come after us if you can’t handle the heat. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/Ck52fBiUm7 — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) October 13, 2020

On top of getting drafted, the faction quietly lost one of its core members. As reported last week, Mercedes Martinez (Retaliation) was removed from the faction and sent back to NXT without any explanation. She was shown in the graphic at the start of Raw, but was not included when Retribution was officially selected.

Now that the Draft is officially over, the number of wrestlers who actually moved between the Raw and SmackDown brands is surprisingly long. Check out the complete list of names below:

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Naomi, Bianca Beliar, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, The Miz & John Morrison, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, Murphy, Drew Gulak, Tucker, Bray Wyatt, The Street Profits, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Elias, Lacey Evans, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado, Billie Kay and Zelina Vega.

