WWE Fans Think Mustafa Ali's Heel Turn Might Have Just Saved the Retribution Storyline
Mustafa Ali shocked the pro wrestling world on this week's Monday Night Raw when he turned heel and revealed himself to be the leader of the Retribution faction. The masked group has been terrorizing WWE television for months, but aside from some hilarious banter on Twitter WWE fans weren't buying the group as a legitimate threat (poking fun at their masks and new names). But Ali instantly gives the storyline some credibility, as many believed he was the mysterious hacker who kept popping up on SmackDown earlier this year and couldn't seem to get any opportunities (outside of wrestling on Main Event) once he was moved over to Raw.
Based on the reactions, WWE fans now think Ali's involvement could save the group from fading into obscurity. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!
View this post on Instagram
@aliwwe has just shocked the #WWEUniverse... #WWERaw #RETRIBUTION
How Long Has This Been Planned?
prevnext
How long has Mustafa Ali been planning...........?#WWEThunderDome #WWE #Raw #WWERaw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DedBfbXIMk— Markin' Out (@MarkinOut) October 6, 2020
Fantastic
prevnext
Now this is absolutely fantastic.
Mustafa Ali as the leader is something no one saw coming. #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/suLnd9hiRc— GetTheTables 🎃 (@GetTheTables_) October 6, 2020
It All Makes Sense
prevnext
Ali was the hacker.
Ali had control over the camera feed, the lights, the cameras.
He Is the Light.
And he is shining the light on the wrong doings and how they were all overlooked and treated wrong.
This is fucking great #WWERaw— 🎃still hydrated but now spooky🎃 (@DashingSoulJay) October 6, 2020
Badass
prevnext
I wasn’t a fan of the Retribution storyline at first, but the reveal of Mustafa Ali being leader is pretty badass!!! It’s about time WWE does something interesting with Mustafa Ali! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/E9kkmuf5Gp— Justin (@AllEliteJKT) October 6, 2020
What in the Slap Jack?
prevnext
Wait a burger-flippin', flip-floppin', Slap-Jackin' minute..........— DJ Pac Man© 🍥 (@DJPacMan25) October 6, 2020
Mustafa Ali is the LEADER of Retribution?!?!? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Lj4SjlQxZx
True Potential
prevnext
you know what I am excited for Mustafa Ali--- finally he has something going on! he has soooo much potential...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dICv4nwe5o— _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 6, 2020
Now It's Interesting
prevnext
HOLDUP, Mustafa Ali is actually gettin that RETRIBUTION rub?
Now I'm interested beyond their twitter banter...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7UzAjyUt2O— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) October 6, 2020
Powerful
prev
That’s a damn powerful image. Mustafa Ali as the leader of a group is fucking excellent.
The Truth Will Be Heard? #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/l9tuVirSy9— Nathaniel (@tranquil_doh) October 6, 2020