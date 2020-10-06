WWE Fans Think Mustafa Ali's Heel Turn Might Have Just Saved the Retribution Storyline

Mustafa Ali shocked the pro wrestling world on this week's Monday Night Raw when he turned heel and revealed himself to be the leader of the Retribution faction. The masked group has been terrorizing WWE television for months, but aside from some hilarious banter on Twitter WWE fans weren't buying the group as a legitimate threat (poking fun at their masks and new names). But Ali instantly gives the storyline some credibility, as many believed he was the mysterious hacker who kept popping up on SmackDown earlier this year and couldn't seem to get any opportunities (outside of wrestling on Main Event) once he was moved over to Raw.

Based on the reactions, WWE fans now think Ali's involvement could save the group from fading into obscurity. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below, and let us know what you think down in the comments!