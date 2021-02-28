Report: NWA Returning to TV Tapings Soon

✖

It's been over a year since the National Wrestling Alliance last aired an episode of NWA Power due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the rejuvenated promotion has remained afloat by partnering up with All Elite Wrestling and UWN in order to keep its current champions and biggest contracted stars active.

Fans were concerned over the weekend when the NWA's official YouTube account suddenly removed all of its content, but Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer then released a report on Wrestling Observer Radio confirming the promotion would be hosting a new set of television tapings on March 21-24.

Little else was confirmed in the report, including whether or not the show will still be called NWA Power, if it will return to Power's original filming location at GPB Studios in Atlanta or if live crowds will be able to attend.

It's also unclear which wrestlers will be available for the show, as a number of stars heavily featured during Power's initial run have since either left the company or signed elsewhere.

The promotion's current champions include NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb (who is signed with AEW), NWA World Television Champion Elijah Burke, NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos and NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch. All of those champions, with the exception of Aldis, were crowned during episodes of UWN Primetime in 2020

Aldis won the title for the second time in his career back at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show in October 2018 (beating AEW's Cody Rhodes) and has since held it for a combined 1,127 days. He'll surpass Gene Kiniski later this week to have the sixth-most combined days with the title in the company's history but is still years away from Lou Thesz's record of 3,749 combined days across three reigns.

Stay tuned for more updates on the future of the NWA as they become available!