The New Day's Debate About Twins Comes Roaring Back

A years-old debate between WWE's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E of The New Day came roaring back this week. Fans of their Feel The Power Podcast will likely recall an episode where they brought on Jimmy and Jey Uso, where it was mentioned that Jimmy was born first and was a minute away from technically being born the day before Jey. This caused some confusion over whether or not twins have to be born on the same day in order to be considered twins (they don't), and their debate wound up generating nearly 400,000 views on YouTube.

Kingston popped up on Twitter this week and noticed a TooFab article where a pair of twins were technically born in different years — the first child arrived at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the second was born at 12:01 on Jan. 1. This prompted responses from E and Woods and the debate was back on.

STILL TWINS! — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 5, 2023

Big E's WWE Return

E suffered a broken neck in early 2022, and while he did not need surgery, is out of a neck brace and is fully mobile, the future of his pro wrestling career remains uncertain. The former WWE Champion provided a number of updates in the latter half of 2022.

"I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March and we'll see how everything is looking. We'll see from there," E told These Urban Times last month. "My C1 is broken in two spots, so we obviously have to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate. I want to make sure I'm making the best decision for myself. We'll see in March. I feel great, I'm really thankful for that. I don't have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever. Obviously, to get back in the ring to do what we do, I want to make sure my C1 is rock solid. Other than that, I'm very blessed. I feel great."

"It's been fun for me because I resonate with it," he continued while discussing his involvement in WWE's NIL program. "Because I was a football player at Iowa with a bunch of injuries, my career was over, and I'm thinking now, 'What do I do with my life?' I was going to grad school, but I didn't really feel fulfilled. I feel I can go back in time to 13 years ago and look at young men and women in a very similar position as me who are seeing the end of their college career."