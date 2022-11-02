WWE's New Deal With Hulu Is Good News for WWE Raw Fans

During today's WWE Quarter 3 earnings call, WWE discussed its media strategy and the current status of its international streaming rights, as well as one particular stateside streaming agreement that should make fans of WWE's Monday Night Raw quite happy. During the call, it was revealed that WWE has extended their agreement with Hulu regarding the next-day streaming rights to Raw, so fans will continue to be able to check out the episode the very next day on Hulu. As for when the deal ends, WWE brought the deal in line with their other rights deals, so now their deal with Hulu will come up at the same time as all of their other rights deals, with WWE President Frank Riddick adding that they wanted to align everything.

Fans were worried that the agreement wouldn't be extended, as many watch Raw fans take advantage of Hulu's next-day streaming of the three-hour show. Thankfully those worries can be put to rest, and it seems WWE is also extending its partnership with Hulu overall, as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new show also seems to be headed to Hulu in the future.

It's been an interesting time in WWE as of late, with a bevy of surprise returns and call-ups to the main roster happening over the past few months. This has been the case since Triple H took over creative, and in a recent interview Triple H revealed the advice he received from Vince McMahon regarding taking things over.

"One of the things that he...I don't want to say outright said but it was to me, Look, you're going to do things. You cannot think about how I would do things. You have to think about what you want to do and how you feel it's best for the product. You know, I might not like it, but I understand why you're going to do the things you're going to do. You have to do what you feel is right," Triple H said.

"But it is a tough thing to get to. No one works together for that long of a period of time...everybody would think to themselves 'well I would have done that slightly differently, ya know. Doesn't mean it's right or wrong. We used the term all the time in the business chocolate and vanilla. I want chocolate. You want vanilla. One of us has to pick a flavor. He would always pick the flavor. Now it's my turn to pick the flavor," Triple H said.

"It's all good. It's all ice cream. But it's my time to pick the flavor, and I have to be confident in those decisions. I can't look back and say 'oh, what would Vince want to have for flavor you know, because it just wouldn't be authentic then," Triple H said.