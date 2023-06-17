WWE Tag Team Champions Have Their Next Challengers, Title Match Set on SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions need new challengers, and WWE was set on giving them some. That led to the booking of a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on tonight's SmackDown, which featured The Good Brothers, Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, The LWO, and Hit Row. The match started with the Brawling Brutes and the Street Profits, and it would be the Brawling Brutes who would go on to outlast many of the teams in the match. Everything would come down to the Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly, and it really seemed like Sheamus and Holland would get the win. Unfortunately Pretty Deadly was able to get one over on Sheamus right towards the end, and a secret tag would give Pretty Deadly the win and the chance for Title gold.

Sheamus and Montez Ford started things off, and Sheamus got the fist blow, but Ford came right b ack with a dropkick. Angelo Dawkins and Ridge Holland tagged in next, and Dawkins Gott off to a hot start with a spinning corkscrew and a number of quick moves before a headbutt gave Holland room to breathe. Sheamus tagged in and hit a Brogue Kick on Dawkins, and Sheamus would get the pin and eliminate the Street Profits.

The Good Brothers then came in and Doc Gallows hit Sheamus first, tagging in Karl Anderson for a slam and a cover attempt, but Sheamus kicked out. The Good Brothers continued to wear down Sheamus and keep him from tagging his partner. Sheamus got a second wind and tried to get to his feet, but Anderson clubbed him several times and knocked him back down.

Anderson tagged in Gallows who kicked Sheamus in the stomach and then punched him before hitting a suplex. Gallows then went for a headlock, but Sheamus was finally able to break free and reach for Holland. Anderson broke it up though and he knocked Holland off the apron. When Anderson turned around he ate a Brogue Kick from Sheamus, who pinned him and eliminated the Good Brothers.

Next in was Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO, who immediately went to work and knocked the Brawling Brutes out of the ring and went over the top rope to slam them down on the floor. Wilde hit a dropkick on Sheamus and then tagged in Del Toro who hit a moonsault on Sheamus, but Sheamus kicked out of the cover attempt. Wilde tagged back in and Del Toro and Wilde went for a suplex but Sheamus knocked them both down and he got the tag to Holland.

Holland picked up Del Toro and then caught Wilde and hit a Belly to Belly. Holland hit Del Toro with a face-first slam and got the pin and the win. Hit Row was in next but they quickly ate two Brogue Kicks and were pinned almost instantly. At that point, it was Pretty Deadly up next, but they were hesitant to go in.

They did eventually get in the ring, but Holland was thrown into some steel steps early, and that allowed Pretty Deadly to gain control. Prince was in with Holland and slammed Holland into the turnbuckle, but when he went to lift Holland he couldn't make it happen. Prince hit Holland in the back of the head and went for a pin, but Holland kicked out. A hold followed, but Holland finally got to his feet only to get chop blocked and knocked back down by Prince.

Prince tagged in Wilson and they went to slam Holland down, but Holland dropped to a knee and then threw both of them over his shoulders. Holland went to tag Sheamus and got it, and Sheamus slammed both Wilson and Prince into the corner. He then hit an Irish Curse on both and then picked up Prince and threw him into Wilson. Sheamus was on fire and set up for the Brogue Kick, but Wilson dodged it. Sheamus hit an Alabama Slam on Wilson but Prince broke up the pin attempt. Holland knocked Prince out of the ring and Sheamus set up Wilson for a move but he got away.

Unfortunately, Wilson set himself up for the Beats of the Bodhran, and when Prince went to help Sheamus grabbed him too. Sheamus hit 11 on Prince and then went for then delivered 20 more punches to Wilson. Sheamus then picked up Wilson for a Celtic Cross, but Prince tagged himself in without him seeing. Sheamus went for the pin attempt but Prince hit Sheamus for a big move into a pin, and that let him get the win. Pretty Deadly will now face Owens and Zayn for the Titles in two weeks when SmackDown takes place in London.

