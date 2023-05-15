Current WWE Champion Injured Ahead of Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's Monday Night Raw was supposed to feature a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between current champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and the duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, it looks like that match will have to be changed as Fightful Select is now reporting that Morgan is dealing with an injury. The injury occurred when the pair defended their titles against Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai on last week's SmackDown. The severity is unknown, though she did have to be replaced for a meet-and-greet scheduled for earlier today.

The report stated the scheduled match will be changed, but it's unclear what will happen with to Morgan and Rodriguez's tag title reign. Other matches and segments booked for tonight's Raw include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, a battle royal to determine who will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and promos from Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

This story is developing...