Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She'll Reveal Gender on Thursday

Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Monday to show off her growing baby bump. The former WWE Divas Champion is almost 32 weeks into her first pregnancy, and was proud to say that she'll reveal the gender of the child this coming Thursday. In the video Bella said, "Happy Monday everyone, almost 32 weeks! Oh my goodness, how crazy... Can you believe you all get to find out the gender this Thursday? I can't wait."

Both Nikki and Brie announced they were pregnant back in January. The announcement came just a few weeks after Nikki announced she was engaged to her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

View this post on Instagram ❤️✨ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jun 8, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

The pair made headlines several times last month following the release of their memoir, Incomparable. In the book Nikki blasted WWE officials for how they handled her neck injury during her run as Divas Champion.

I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," she added, revealing she was on "the cusp of being paralyzed" due to severe herniation in her upper spine.

She also brought up her frustrations over how WWE had Ronda Rousey debut moments after the first Women's Royal Rumble match in January 2019.

"It was nothing against Ronda — it is thrilling that she is at WWE — but it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the match, the main event, only to have the moment upstaged by the Ronda announcement," Bella wrote. "It just didn't need to happen like that."

Nikki's last televised match took place at the Evolution pay-per-view in October 2018.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.