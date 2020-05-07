Nikki Bella Accuses WWE of Not Taking Her Neck Injury Seriously

✖

Former WWE Superstars The Bella Twins released their memoir, Incomparable, this week and the latest excerpt to make its way online doesn't show WWE in a very flattering light. Shortly after Bella's record-long reign as WWE Divas Champion ended in 2015, she took a hiatus to undergo surgery to repair a neck injury. She'd spend the next 10 months out of action, and according to her book WWE officials dragged their feet when she spoke up about her neck bothering her.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

Bella wrote that at one point she texted a WWE official, "Is it because I'm a woman that I don't get the same treatment as the male Superstars?"

The doctors wound up telling her she was on the "cusp of being paralyzed" due to an extreme herniation that had stopped spinal fluid from reaching her C6 and C7 vertebrae.

"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," Bella wrote.

She would eventually return to action as a member of the SmackDown Live roster. Her final match came at the Evolution pay-per-view in late 2018, where she lost a Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey.

