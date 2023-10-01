WWE No Mercy: Becky Lynch Retains NXT Women's Title in Brutal Extreme Rules Match

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT No Mercy was the NXT Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton, and it didn't take long for it to live up to its extreme rules billing. Barbed wire bats, kendo sticks, trash cans, toolboxes, chairs, tables, and even Barbie Dolls made their way into the match, and both stars absolutely punished each other throughout the match. Stratton hit multiple Swanton Bombs on Lynch into a table and chairs, while Lynch hit Stratton with trash can lids, the barbed wire bat, and even used a fire extinguisher on her. In the end, Stratton went for a Moonsault but missed and left herself open to the Manhandle Slam onto some chairs, and that was the opening Lynch needed to get the win, retaining the NXT Women's Championship.

Right off the bat things got off to a big start, as Stratton had brass knuckles. Lynch then went to the back and got a bunch of weapons, and when she came in the two stars went right at each other. Lynch hit Stratton with a trash can lid and then grabbed a chair and hit Stratton with that as well. Later they ended up outside the ring and using a toolbox and more, and Stratton was even bleeding a little bit after the exchange.

Later in the match, Lynch ran towards Stratton and kicked her back to the floor before going up and hitting Stratton in the face with her forearm. Lynch rolled a shopping cart into Stratton and then put Stratton in the cart before rolling her into the steel steps. Then Lynch pulled Stratton out of the cart and pulled out a bag that had Barbie parts in it, taking aim at Stratton's Barbie-styled persona.

Lynch hit Stratton with the Barbie dolls and then started throwing them at her outside of the ring. Stratton grabbed a trash can lid and blocked the incoming Barbie dolls, and then when Lynch tried to leave the ring Stratton slammed the trash can lid into Lynch's side. Stratton threw a trash can at Lynch but Lynch moved out of the way and put the can over Stratton's head. Lynch went up top and then hit a leg drop on Stratton in the can, but that wasn't enough.

Lynch went back up top and tried to hit her again but Stratton moved and turned the tables, slamming the can into Lynch. Then Stratton hit a huge spine buster into the trash can and went for the cover, but Lynch kicked out. Stratton picked up Lynch and tried to hit her with a powerbomb, but Lynch reversed it, slammed Stratton into some chairs, and then locked in an armbar. Stratton got away and then picked up Lynch before slamming her down onto the steel steps. Stratton rolled Lynch into the ring and went for the cover, but Lynch kicked out.

Stratton went up top but Lynch joined her only to get her head slammed into the turnbuckle. Stratton knocked Lynch off the ring apron, but when Stratton chased her down Lynch slammed Stratton into the barricade. Lynch then brought out a table much to the delight of the crowd, but Stratton caught her with a Kendo Stick and then hit her again. Stratton finished setting up the table and went after Lynch, but she had disappeared.

Stratton went looking for Lynch all around the ring but Lynch was underneath with a fire extinguisher, spraying it in Stratton's face. Then Lynch revealed she had a barbed wire bat, and she hit Stratton with it. Stratton dodged the next move that sent the bat flying, but then Stratton reversed a move from Lynch that knocked her to the floor. Stratton then clotheslined Lynch onto the floor before delivering some acrobatics that resulted in Stratton slamming Lynch through the barricade.

Lynch got back to her feet though and got Stratton onto the announce table. Lynch was going for the Manhandle Slam but Stratton broke it up and then slammed into Lynch, sending her through a chair to the floor. Stratton put Lynch onto a table and went up top before going for the Swanton Bomb. Stratton connected and slammed into Lynch, but the table didn't quite break.

The damage was done though, and then Stratton hit another Swanton Bomb onto Lynch and went for the cover, but Lynch somehow kicked out. Stratton then went for the Moonsault but Lynch dodged it and slammed Stratton hard to the floor. Lynch the went for the cover but Stratton kicked out. Lynch then went for the disarm-her but Stratton countered into a cover. Lynch kicked out, and Stratton went back up top for another Moonsault, but missed and slammed right into the pile of chairs. Lynch then hit the Manhandle Slam onto those same chairs, and that was enough to get the pin and the win.

WWE NXT No Mercy Card and Updated Results

NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) def. Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) def. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) def. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D'Angelo and Stacks (C) def. The Creed Brothers, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Baron Corbin def. Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan

