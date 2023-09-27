WWE NXT’s Tiffany Stratton Pitched More Barbie Elements from the Beginning, but the Movie Finally Made That a Reality

Tiffany Stratton continues to be one of WWE NXT’s brightest stars, and that will once again be on display at NXT No Mercy when she faces Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship. Those who watched Stratton’s rise in NXT aren’t the least bit surprised to see Stratton adopt several Barbie-styled elements into her entrance and her gear, as it perfectly fit with her character. Even the commentary team has gotten in on the fun, referencing those elements and adding nicknames like the Blockbuster Blonde to the mix. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Stratton all about bringing in those Barbie elements into NXT, and it turns out she pitched that pretty much from the start.

“The whole Barbie stuff, I actually wanted to be called the Buff Barbie Doll since the very beginning,” Stratton said. “I pitched the Barbie stuff for a while, and they always told me that, ‘Oh, we can’t trademark Barbie. It’s already a thing.’ When I was a bodybuilder, I got on the little Snapchat Stories thing and they called me the Buff Barbie Doll, and I thought it was so cool. It matched perfectly. And then I tried to bring it to WWE, and they told me no.”

That changed though when Barbie fever took over the world earlier this year, with the film becoming a phenomenon. That led to Stratton bringing some of those pink vibes and bigger elements into the ring “But I think just with the Barbie movie coming out, and I think it was just the perfect time to put my name in the Barbie letters, the pink gear, and just incorporate some Barbie stuff there,” Stratton said.

Stratton and Barbie seem like a perfect combination, and perhaps we’ll see more crossover at No Mercy. Speaking of her match at No Mercy, I asked if Stratton had a song that she typically listened to when getting ready for a match or a big event, and while she doesn’t have a song per se, she did reveal some words of encouragement that help get her in the right frame of mind for those bigger than life moments.

“I don’t think I have a song, but I do say a little, I don’t know if it’s words of encouragement, but I do say to the universe, I say, ‘Show me how good it gets.’ And that’s just basically asking the universe to show me how good it gets. I want to go out there and give my best performance, and show I can do that,” Stratton said.

In addition to Stratton vs Lynch, the card for No Mercy is stacked with Title gold opportunities, including the Tag Team Championships, the North American Championship, and of course, the NXT Championship, which will see Carmelo Hayes defending his Title against Ilja Dragunov. You can find the full card for No Mercy below.

WWE NXT No Mercy Card

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

WWE No Mercy kicks off at 4:30 PM EST on Saturday, September 30th, and will stream live on Peacock.

What do you want to see next for Stratton in NXT? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!