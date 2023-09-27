WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Felt Elevated After Becky Lynch Match, Has Nothing to Lose at NXT No Mercy

WWE’s Tiffany Stratton looks to reclaim her Tiffy Title at NXT No Mercy, but she’ll have to go through The Man Becky Lynch to make that happen. Stratton is more than ready for the challenge though, and despite not walking away the victor in their last match, Stratton doesn’t look at her last encounter with Lynch as anything but an elevating experience. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Stratton about her upcoming match against Lynch, what she took away from their first encounter, and what to expect from their Extreme Rules battle at No Mercy.

“Yeah, definitely going into that match, the pressure got to me a little bit. Everybody has the what ifs or the imposter syndrome of like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s only been two years. What am I doing here? Becky Lynch, aw, I don’t know.’ But definitely, I rise to the occasion when the pressure is on. And the match, honestly, even though I lost, I feel like I did not lose anything. I came out of that match, I feel, elevated. I brought my all in that match. Becky definitely brought her all, as well. And she definitely elevated me,” Stratton said.

“And yeah, I feel like going into this match, and it’s an extreme rules match, so there could be a table, there could be a ladder, there could be a kendo stick,” Stratton said. “I’m ready to show everybody a different side of me. I’m going to bring my everything and lay it all out on the line. I have literally nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

“I may have lost my Tiffy title, but I definitely feel like I came out of that match elevated. My stock, I feel like, has risen as well. Just overall, I was on a high for a day and a half afterwards. So yeah, I didn’t take losing to Becky Lynch as a loss,” Stratton said. Now Stratton has a chance to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship, and if she does, Tiffy Time will reign supreme once again.

While Stratton wants to show a different side to her impressive skillset, she gave fans a preview of her expertise with weapons in her match against Wendy Choo. “I think I did something similar with Wendy Choo. It’s, actually, probably one of my best matches I’ve ever had. It was a street fight.” With Extreme Rules, pretty much nothing is off-limits, and it should be quite the match. In the meantime, you. can find the full card for No Mercy below.

WWE NXT No Mercy Card

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Butch

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Tony D’Angelo and Stacks (C) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Bron Breakker vs Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

WWE No Mercy kicks off at 4:30 PM EST on Saturday, September 30th, and will stream live on Peacock.

