WWE NXT: Could This Be Shawn Michaels' Big Announcement?

Last week's episode of WWE NXT featured a tease of a big announcement from Shawn Michaels, and while we don't have to wait too much longer to find out what that is, we might already have an idea of what it entails. A new report from Fightful Select revealed that WWE filed to trademark something titled the Iron Survivor Challenge, and sources say that it is a new match type specifically for NXT. Not much is known regarding the match itself, but the report states it may have some "scramble" elements and that other "unique" elements have been pitched for it.

Perhaps this is a new style of match that NXT can build an event around, much like they did with War Games. War Games has now made its way to the main roster, so while NXT could still continue doing War Games events, it would make sense for WWE to look for other match types to spice things up with down the road.

There's quite a bit going on during tonight's NXT, starting with two Championship matches. First Bron Breakker will put the NXT Championship on the line against Von Wagner, following up on the hostile contract signing they had last week. Mandy Rose will also be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre, a rematch of their battle at Halloween Havoc.

Booker T will be hosting the sure-to-be entertaining contract signing between North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes, and then Apollo Crews will take on JD McDonagh as Crews attempts to clear his path towards Breakker for the NXT Championship. Indi Hartwell will be matching up against Tatum Paxley as well.

Indus Sher will be returning to in-ring action in NXT tonight, and then Briggs and Jensen will be taking on Schism's Rip Fowler and Jagger. Whether or not we also see Schism's newest member Ava Raine in this mix remains to be seen, but if we do perhaps we will also see Fallon Henley and a longer program between these two teams.

