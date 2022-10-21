Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event Name, Date Revealed

As NXT Halloween Havoc approaches this weekend, the white and gold brand is already looking ahead to its next premium live event. Speaking on the NXT Halloween Havoc conference call, Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline and will take place on Saturday, December 10th. While previous NXT premium live events like Halloween Havoc and WarGames were resurrections to past pay-per-view titles, NXT Deadline is the brand's first original name since the NXT TakeOver series. While they used to run regularly three to four times a year, there has not been an NXT TakeOver since August 2021.

This name aligns with a trademark filed earlier this week for NXT Deadline, which initial speculation had being a new NXT show.

Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

While there's no telling what matches or superstars will be on NXT Deadline, it looks like this will be the only WWE premium live event between WWE Survivor Series: War Games in November and WWE Royal Rumble in January. The company recently axed the WWE Day 1 premium live event from its calendar entirely, and reportedly has no plans to reschedule that show.

Looking ahead to this weekend, NXT Halloween Havoc has three title matches scheduled as well as a trio of specialty bouts.

NXT Championship : Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

: Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT North American Championship : Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner vs. Wes Lee

: Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner vs. Wes Lee NXT Women's Championship : Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre Weapons Wild Match : Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade Ambulance Match : Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp Spin the Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Halloween Havoc airs on Peacock this Saturday, October 22nd.