WWE NXT Fans Loving Robert Stone at Great American Bash
Tonight's NXT Great American Bash card was full of interesting matchups, but one of the most intriguing was easily the Handicap Match between Aliyah, Robert Stone, and Rhea Ripley. No one really expected it to go very long, and many expected Ripley to win handily. That's why the match surprised so many, as it went far longer than anyone thought it could thanks to solid teamwork by Aliyah and Robert Stone, and they put Ripley through some punishment. Even before the match started though fans were already liking Stone's antics, from his ridiculous gear to his boxer-like antics and the mouthpiece he was wearing, and they all shared their thoughts on social media, which you can check out starting on the next slide.
Stone's shorts had his initials on the crotch, though he would probably regret that after Ripley used it as a target, throwing Aliyah right into his crotch and...well, let's just say he was hurting for the rest of the match.
Things got even crazier when Ripley lifted both Stone and Aliyah over her shoulders and onto the mat, and that was enough to get her th victory. Ripley won't be signing onto the Robert Stone Brand after all, but at least Stone and Aliyah made an impression before they went down.
Pure determination on the face of @RobertStoneWWE! 😂🤣😂#WWENXT #NXTGAB @RheaRipley_WWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/39cBA5TTZD— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Here's the full card for tonight's episode.
Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai
Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong
.@RheaRipley_WWE rules. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RobertStoneWWE @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/RQcVg4VlyR— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2020
Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone
Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher
NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks
.@RheaRipley_WWE is NOT joining the #RobertStoneBrand anytime soon as she makes @WWE_Aliyah AND @RobertStoneWWE TAP at #NXTGAB! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vkzznvHCe6— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.
"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"
What have you thought of the event thus far? Let us know in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things NXT!
Energy
Robert Stone's gear was...well, it was pretty much spot-on with what we've come to expect, and fans thought it was hilarious.
THE RAW FUCKING ENERGY OF THIS MAN #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/xYLQEglyMi— KEWL Wrestleposting (@kewlposting) July 2, 2020
Long Live
Stone might've been going through a rough patch, but fans were eating him up tonight.
Long live Rob Stone #NXTGAB— EG (@egallagherr) July 2, 2020
Amazing Gear
Stone's gear was a bit hit with fans, who loved how over the top it was.
Robert Stone's whole gear 🤣🤣🤣 #NXTGAB #WWENXT— Matt & John Make A Podcast (@MJMakeAPodcast) July 2, 2020
Way More Than Expected
I don't think a lot of fans thought this match would be as entertaining as it ended up being.
Have found Robert Stone way more entertaining than he should be 🤣🤣🤣 #WWENXT #NXTGAB— Farry (@mrfarry94) July 2, 2020
A New Match
One fan is so sold on Stone's antics he now wants to see him take on R-Truth, which you've gotta admit would be hilarious.
I want to see a match with @RobertStoneWWE v @RonKillings .. #WWENXT #NXTGAB— ɘiʜɔiЯ ᴎoɔI ɘʜT (@VeganEnt) July 2, 2020
Not What We Predicted
It seems this match definitely over-delivered on what fans were expecting, and for the most part fans really enjoyed it.
Not what we predicted from the handicap match, but way more entertaining then we thought it would be. #NXTGAB #WWENXT #WWE #3FNW #607podcasts— 3fatnerdspod (@3fatnerdspod) July 2, 2020
