WWE NXT Fans Loving Robert Stone at Great American Bash

Tonight's NXT Great American Bash card was full of interesting matchups, but one of the most intriguing was easily the Handicap Match between Aliyah, Robert Stone, and Rhea Ripley. No one really expected it to go very long, and many expected Ripley to win handily. That's why the match surprised so many, as it went far longer than anyone thought it could thanks to solid teamwork by Aliyah and Robert Stone, and they put Ripley through some punishment. Even before the match started though fans were already liking Stone's antics, from his ridiculous gear to his boxer-like antics and the mouthpiece he was wearing, and they all shared their thoughts on social media, which you can check out starting on the next slide.

Stone's shorts had his initials on the crotch, though he would probably regret that after Ripley used it as a target, throwing Aliyah right into his crotch and...well, let's just say he was hurting for the rest of the match.

Things got even crazier when Ripley lifted both Stone and Aliyah over her shoulders and onto the mat, and that was enough to get her th victory. Ripley won't be signing onto the Robert Stone Brand after all, but at least Stone and Aliyah made an impression before they went down.

Here's the full card for tonight's episode.

Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match (No. 1 Contender) - Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Strap Match - Dexter Lumis vs Roderick Strong

Handicap Match - Rhea Ripley vs Aliyah and Robert Stone

Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

You can find the official description for The Great American Bash night 1 below.

"The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT's present and its past as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT's first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women's Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

