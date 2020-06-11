WWE NXT's Finn Balor Challenges Keith Lee for North American Championship

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT didn't just have fallout from Takeover: In Your House, but also featured the close of a few other threads from before the event. That included the matchup of Finn Balor and Cameron Grimes, as Grimes had managed to get a win over Balor thanks to an interfering Damian Priest. Priest wasn't around tonight though, and after a hard-fought battle Balor got the win, but that wasn't all he had in his sights. After the match, Balor looked at the camera and challenged Keith Lee for his North American Championship, and we are definitely ready to see this matchup happen.

After the match, Balor looked at the camera and said that he's won a lot of Championships, but he's never held the North American Championship.

He then called out Keith Lee and said that whenever he's done playing house let him know, and we imagine, Lee will be responding on next week's show.

This is one of the feuds we were hoping to see after TakeOver: In Your House, as it takes advantage of two stars with momentum and gives fans a matchup that hasn't been seen yet, a rarity in this WWE to be sure.

This match-up hasn't even happened yet but it's already one of our most anticipated matches, and here's hoping it lasts for a little while because it could be something truly special.

Check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"NXT Champion Adam Cole, fresh off his Backlot Brawl victory over The Velveteen Dream, faces Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Bálor seeks redemption for his only loss of 2020 as he takes on Cameron Grimes. Catch all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Are you excited for Balor vs Lee?

