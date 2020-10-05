WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See NXT Revive WCW's Halloween Havoc Event

Pro wrestling fans around the world rejoiced on Sunday night as WWE announced that the Oct. 28 edition of NXT will have a special Halloween Havoc theme, reviving the classic WCW event. The Black and Gold Brand has made a habit out of reviving beloved concepts from wrestling's past, including the WarGames match, The Great American Bash and Capitol Wrestling Corporation, and the Halloween-themed event has been at the top of fans' wish lists for years. No matches were announced, but the show will be host by NXT star Shotzi Blackheart.

