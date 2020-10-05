WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See NXT Revive WCW's Halloween Havoc Event
Pro wrestling fans around the world rejoiced on Sunday night as WWE announced that the Oct. 28 edition of NXT will have a special Halloween Havoc theme, reviving the classic WCW event. The Black and Gold Brand has made a habit out of reviving beloved concepts from wrestling's past, including the WarGames match, The Great American Bash and Capitol Wrestling Corporation, and the Halloween-themed event has been at the top of fans' wish lists for years. No matches were announced, but the show will be host by NXT star Shotzi Blackheart.
Are you scared? You should be. 🦇 🕸️ 😈@ShotziWWE hosts #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday, October 28th at 8/7c on @USA_Network!!!
Trick or treat, @WWEUniverse... pic.twitter.com/S99EyvZDpU— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
It's Real!
WHAAAAAAAT?!?!?!?!
It's official!! They're bringing back HALLOWEEN HAVOC!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/V71euznM8D— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) October 4, 2020
Mwahaha!
NXT Halloween Havoc let's fucking go #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/pHV4P48drM— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) October 4, 2020
Phenomenal
If WWE put even half the effort into Halloween Havoc as they did with In Your House, it’s going to be phenomenal.— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) October 4, 2020
Bring Back the Pumpkin!
We need to see this stage make a return for NXT Halloween Havoc.
It won’t be right without it. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Ftez0m4FkN— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) October 4, 2020
Let Him In...
The Fiend looking at a Halloween Havoc TakeOver he can crash;#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wiYdcL89QZ— RDream (@RDream22) October 4, 2020
Perfect Fit
Two Notes:
1) I don't normally like jump-scares, but it's Shotzi Blackheart, so I'm cool with this one.
2) She is 100% the perfect wrestler to advertise the return of Halloween Havoc with. #WWE #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HCYLR7XULx— nick is hyped for wandavision (@FearlessRiOT) October 4, 2020
Great Idea!
just make halloween havoc the october PPV in general duh— superm and the m is for monster mash (@potaylortotstoo) October 5, 2020