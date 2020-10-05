NXT Announces Return of Halloween Havoc at TakeOver

✖

NXT has successfully brought back events like The Great American Bash and In Your House, and now they're bringing back one of the most iconic events around. During tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 WWE announced the return of WCW's Halloween Havoc, which will take place on Wednesday, October 28th. The announcement was made with a slick video showcasing Shotzi Blackheart, and from the video, they are definitely leaning into the over the top Halloween elements we love so much. You can check out the teaser video below.

"Are you scared? You should be. 🦇 🕸️ 😈

@ShotziWWE

hosts #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday, October 28th at 8/7c on

@USA_Network

!!!

Trick or treat,

@WWEUniverse"

This will be like The Great American Bash, as it will take place on their normal Wednesday slot and not on a weekend like TakeOvers, and we can't wait to see what they have in store.

You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver 31 below.

See Finn Bálor defend the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai battle Candice LeRae and more at NXT TakeOver 31 this Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the award-winning WWE Network!

Here is the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Kushida vs The Velveteen Dream

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!