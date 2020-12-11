Report: NXT India Scheduled To Launch In Early 2021

WWE is set to launch their second international NXT brand in 2021. New reporting from POST Wrestling's John Pollock and Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston indicates that NXT India will begin filming in January, a project that has long been under consideration by WWE. Both India and Japan have previously been mentioned as areas for NXT rollouts following the launch of the NXT UK brand. Developing a presence in the highly populated country of India has long been a goal for WWE, and we'll see the company finally roll out their NXT India program in the new year.

The report notes that the television will air digitally on the WWE Network, as well as on linear television within India. POST Wrestling reports that an eight-man, single elimination tournament is planned for the series.

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) has had an agreement with WWE in India for content distribution. That agreement was renewed for five years this past March. Per that deal, SPN has the rights to the WWE Network for its audiences through SonyLIV, their own OTT streaming platform.

This story is developing.