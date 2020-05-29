WWE Reportedly Planning More NXT Call-Ups Soon

✖

WWE is planning some more main roster call-ups from NXT in the near future. Much has been made of Matt Riddle stepping up to the main roster soon, and more moves like that are one the way according to Fightful. NXT call-ups are coming in the next month or so according to the publication. This has been an uncertain time for WWE after all that roster turnover earlier in the year. Now, the company is looking toward the black and yellow brand to bring in that influx of talent. Luckily for them, fans have been hollering for some of the performers down there to get their shot for a long time. So, this is great news if your favorite talent could use some more shine.

Fightful said, “In addition to Matt Riddle, there are additional NXT call-ups planned for the main roster. No firm plans have been provided, but they’re expected over the next month or so.”

With Riddle, he’s in the thick of things now. The Original Bro was supposed to be up on the main roster before WrestleMania this year according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled all of that though. The former UFC athlete noted his preference as SmackDown over Raw in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet.

"I grew up watching Raw because Raw was the original," Riddle reminisced. "Then SmackDown came in and SmackDown has been a huge player since. Right now, I've been on USA with NXT. So I feel like I've hit that market. SmackDown is on FOX, so I'd probably want to go there to see if I can get more eyes and attention on my with their fanbase, as well."

In his time as an MMA star, he racked up an 8-3 record. Riddle then decided to enter the wrestling ranks in 2014. He signed with WWE back in 2018 and found himself on NXT late in the summer. There was an early unbeaten streak during a feud with Kassisus Ohno, but he would fall to Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: New York. There was the unlikely team up between he and Pete Dunne as they claimed victory at the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. That led to a big win against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

