NXT's Scarlett Bordeaux Becomes Harley Quinn in New Cosplay Photos

WWE and NXT stars have often brought their favorite franchises into the ring courtesy of superhero-inspired ring gear, though sometimes they take it to the next level. That's what NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux did with a series of new photos from photographer Illite Fotos that captured her as Harley Quinn. Bordeaux revealed several of the photos on her Instagram page, which she posted with various Harley quotes. The first photo you see below features Bordeaux with some bubble gum and Harley's trademark mallet, and you can see the blue and pink in her pigtails as well as the Puddin choker she has in the films.

Bordeaux posted the first photo with the caption “I'm Rubber, You're Glue, Whatever You Say Bounces Off Me And Makes A Six-Inch-Diameter Exit Wound In You" - HQ ❤️💙"

The second photo shows off more of the red and blue costume as well as the belt and white and red knee-high boots as she sits on a chair, and even the background fits with the whole Quinn vibe. She posted this photo with the caption “What you think of me is only a ghost of time. I am dangerous. And I will show you just how dark I can be.” ❤️💙 #harleyquinncosplay #dcvillains"

Another photo shows Bordeaux swinging that mallet at some unfortunate person who decided to cross her, and it also shows off more of the background. You can check it out in the image below.

Illite Fotos posted that photo with the caption "You think I'm just a doll. A doll that's pink and light. A doll you can arrange any way you like. You're wrong. Very wrong. What you think of me is only a ghost of time. I am dangerous. And I will show you just how dark I can be. ❤️💙🔨"

After seeing them team-up on Harley, we kind of want to see them team-up on other heroes and villains in the future, so hopefully, that happens down the line.

What hero or villain would you like to see them take on next? Let us know in the comments and as always feel free to talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!