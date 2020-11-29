Watch: Shotzi Blackheart Gets Her First Teammate for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

✖

NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2020) is one week away and Shotzi Blackheart finally has her first team member for her WarGames match with Team Candice. In a promo uploaded to Twitter on Sunday Blackheart was approached by Ember Moon, who agreed to join forces with her. Blackheart has spent the past few weeks rebuilding the tank Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell destroyed in vignettes, and Moon interrupted one by bringing more parts.

"WarGames? I'm in," Moon said. The former NXT Women's Champion was attacked by Team Candice on this week's NXT and was on the receiving end of a heel turn by Toni Storm.

Based on who else LeRae's team attacked this past week, there's a good chance Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai will join Team Shotzi.

.@wwenxt remember ember remember.... And people wonder why I have never had the urge to be in a tag team... disappointed in myself for trusting anyone but myself. These hussies ain't loyal! My list for receipts are getting longer and I hate it!

#pettycitypost #EmbersLaw pic.twitter.com/01sgQoR6o9 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 28, 2020

The beef between Blackheart and LeRae first started at Halloween Havoc when Blackheart (serving as the special host for the evening) stopped a masked Hartwell from helping LeRae win the NXT Women's Championship against Shirai.

Meanwhile, Moon made her return to the NXT brand back at NXT TakeOver: 31, marking her surprise return from a severe Achilles injury.

Check out the updated lineup for NXT TakeOver: WarGames below: