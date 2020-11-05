NXT's Candice LeRae Destroys Shotzi Blackheart's Tank in Brutal Fashion

✖

One of the most anticipated matches of the night happened to be the throwdown between Shotzi Blackheart and her handpicked opponent Toni Storm, but unfortunately for Blackheart, things went wrong on several fronts. Blackheart was looking frazzled right from the get-go, as she came out running to the ring without her tank, accusing Storm of taking it. We learned later though that it was not Storm who took it, but ended up being Candice LeRae, who destroyed Shotzi's tank with her truck while Shotzi had to watch on the big screen.

Not only did LeRae destroy Blackheart's tank, but she also cost Blackheart her match against Storm, as she popped up on the screen during the match. It distracted Blackheart enough to give Storm an opening to pin and get the win.

LeRae first showed up and said she found Blackheart's tank and was protecting it, but after the match with Storm, LeRae said there was a car coming for it. She got in the way of it but it turned out it was her mysterious ally (who is likely Indi Hartwell).

She then got in the truck and ran over the tank, destroying it and leaving it in shambles. LeRae then told Blackheart that she cost her the NXT Women's Championship, so now they're even.

Blackheart was distraught, screaming in the ring, and Storm attempted to console her and calm her down, but Blackheart was beside herself, and left the ring.

It seems we're getting a LeRae vs Blackheart fight soon, and I'm all in for it.

