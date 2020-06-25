WWE NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Hypes Marvel's Ghost Rider Tank

In the past of the WWE and other big time wrestling organizations around the world, professional wrestlers have paid homage to a number of different super heroes and villains throughout comic books and manga, and we recently had the opportunity to ask Shotzi Blackheart, one of the prominent female wrestlers at NXT, which big time hero she was looking to honor in the future, choosing none other than Marvel's Spirit of Vengeance. With Ricochet wearing an outfit taken from the pages of My Hero Academia, Finn Balor wearing make up to make himself look like the Marvel symbiote serial killer Carnage, she'd certainly be in good company with her tiny tank!

Recently, we had the opportunity to sit down with Shotzi Blackheart and ask her if she would be willing to pattern one of her tanks around with either Batman and the Bat mobile or Ghost Rider's flaming wheeled motorcycle. Almost immediately, Shotzi decided that her best bet was to go with the Spirit of Vengeance for her tiny machine, deciding that the look of the likes of Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, and Robbie Reyes was the best route for one of her future appearances as she enters the ring.

(Photo: WWE & Marvel )

When asked about Ghost Rider, Shotzi Blackheart, who is definitely appropriately named for the choice, had this to say:

"Oh I'm going to have to go with Ghost Rider, definitely. I just love the flame. So yeah, give me all of the flame."

Blackheart, for those who might not know, is the son of Mephisto, who is one of the bigger devils in the Marvel Universe who was also responsible for bonding the Spirit of Vengeance with Johnny Blaze, starting the ball rolling on the original Ghost Rider and the other heroes who would eventually come to be possessed. The son of the devil was featured in the first Ghost Rider movie that was created by Sony Pictures starring Nicholas Cage in the titular role.

NXT has been considered by many to be a springboard for super stars, and we'll be crossing our fingers that Blackheart will eventually be able to make the jump to the "big leagues" of the WWE. Regardless, we'll certainly be looking forward to the possibility of Shotzi's tank being given a Ghost Rider make over!

What comic book outfits do you want to see wrestlers wear in the future? What has been your favorite pop culture attire you've seen in the WWE to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the WWE!

