WWE NXT's Best Moments Include Charlotte, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart, and More
Tonight's NXT was full of amazing moments and some crazy matches, packing quite a bit into its two-hour runtime. While the main event was one of the more anticipated matches to be sure (which featured Rhea Ripley taking on Io Shirai), there was plenty to get excited about throughout the show, including the very first match, which featured newcomers to the black and gold brand in Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It's hard to top that entrance, but what happened right after the match set up a big-time match for TakeOver, and that wasn't the only delightful surprise either. We've rounded up all the best moments from tonight's NXT and put them all in one place for you, and you can get started on the next slide.
Throughout the night we got some great promos, both in the ring (looking at your Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano) and outside of the ring (that Tank bit from Shotzi Blackheart was fantastic), as well as high flying action in the ring thanks to the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, which included a stellar performance from a fan favorite.
Some rivalries were rekindled as well, including a potential tag team matchup that we have our fingers crossed for (here's hoping it shows up at TakeOver), and the continuation of one. of the most interesting team-ups in recent memory, which involves Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis.
Finally, the night capped off with the anticipated throwdown between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, though as you probably already know, a certain NXT Champion had to stick her foot in and cause chaos, and that she certainly did.
You can find the best moments from tonight's NXT on the next slide, and you can find the official description of tonight's episode below.
"The Nightmare will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania to take on Io Shirai! Elsewhere, Karrion Kross looks to build off his dominant debut with Scarlett, Roderick Strong tries to take care of The Undisputed ERA's Dexter Lumis problem and two bouts close out group competition in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Return
Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai
Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis
NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida vs Drake Maverick
NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs Akira Tozawa
What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter !@MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!
That Entrance
Tonight featured the second appearance from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and that meant fans got to see that slick entrance once more, including Scarlett's lip-syncing and this priceless GIF.
She got you. #WWENXT @wwekarrionkross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/8px0s5t5Up— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2020
"She got you. #WWENXT
@wwekarrionkross
@Lady_Scarlett13"
Ciampa Vs Kross
Speaking of Kross and Scarlett, they were interrupted by a returning Tommaso Ciampa, who made it clear this was his ring, ending his segment by challenging Kross to a match at the upcoming TakeOver In Your House, and we absolutely cannot wait.
Get ready... #WWENXT https://t.co/pZGxKfxD2S— Triple H (@TripleH) May 21, 2020
".@NXTCiampa is not about to 𝒓𝒖𝒏 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚 from @WWEKarrionKross...
The match is official.
#NXTTakeOver: IN YOUR HOUSE
#WWENXT"
We also got this moment, and we're not sure what to make of it. To be fair, Ciampa didn't know what to make of it either.
😈➡️👿
Join them, won't you, @NXTCiampa? #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/uiwae7XmWG— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2020
Shotzi And Her Tank
One of the biggest surprises of the show was this amazing promo from Shotzi Blackheart, which had her showing her love for rock and roll and tanks all in the same clip. Her energy is infectious, so here's hoping they really let her loose over the next few weeks, because the potential is definitely there.
If you get in her way, prepare to get 𝑪𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑯𝑬𝑫. 💚🖤
#WWENXT @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/5QBZoH3Qyy— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2020
"If you get in her way, prepare to get 𝑪𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑯𝑬𝑫. Green heartBlack heart
#WWENXT
@ShotziWWE"
A Killer Couple
Mia Yim didn't get much time to celebrate her win, as Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano came out to quickly kill the vibe. That said, these two were brilliant in this segment, delivering several hilarious lines and some standout moments, especially Gargano, who sang along with Yim's entrance music and fit in a drop it like it's hot reference before the night was over.
.@JohnnyGargano sees you, and he doesn't like what he sees. #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/kuiSh1NvsQ— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2020
".@JohnnyGargano sees you, and he doesn't like what he sees. #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae"
Tag Match?
LeRae and Gargano ganged up on Yim, but she didn't remain alone for long, as Keith Lee came to provide some backup, running them out of the ring.
This obviously got us to thinking that a tag match could be in our future, and if that's the case, sign us up now!
#Yimitless hungry for some pixie dust. Lilboy included. #wwenxt #wwe #hbic #baskinmyglory pic.twitter.com/5qjG7hMqg1— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 21, 2020
#Yimitless hungry for some pixie dust. Lilboy included. #wwenxt #wwe #hbic #baskinmyglory
A Velveteen Dive
After the Undisputed ERA came out to help Roderick Strong, Velveteen Dream came to offer some help to Dexter Lumis, and he quickly cleaned house. That includes this crazy number that had him leaping off the top rope and over the barricade to elbow drop Adam Cole on the floor.
Sure he did some damage to himself in the process, but we think he feels it was worth it.
You're not dreaming, @AdamColePro. #WWENXT @DreamWWE pic.twitter.com/GxyZhd5Oac— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2020
"You're not dreaming, @AdamColePro. #WWENXT @DreamWWE"
Drake Maverick Gets The Win
Drake Maverick has fought hard to keep his WWE dreams alive, and tonight he outdid himself, toughing it out through the pain from Kushida's targeted attack and overcoming his adversary to get the win and get one step closer to becoming NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
PURE ELATION.@WWEMaverick defies the odds as he defeats @KUSHIDA_0904 to keep his place in the #NXTCruiserweight Championship Tournament! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/96xoecRnRh— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2020
"PURE ELATION.
@WWEMaverick
defies the odds as he defeats
@KUSHIDA_0904
to keep his place in the #NXTCruiserweight Championship Tournament! #WWENXT"
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.