WWE NXT's Best Moments Include Charlotte, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart, and More

Tonight's NXT was full of amazing moments and some crazy matches, packing quite a bit into its two-hour runtime. While the main event was one of the more anticipated matches to be sure (which featured Rhea Ripley taking on Io Shirai), there was plenty to get excited about throughout the show, including the very first match, which featured newcomers to the black and gold brand in Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It's hard to top that entrance, but what happened right after the match set up a big-time match for TakeOver, and that wasn't the only delightful surprise either. We've rounded up all the best moments from tonight's NXT and put them all in one place for you, and you can get started on the next slide.

Throughout the night we got some great promos, both in the ring (looking at your Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano) and outside of the ring (that Tank bit from Shotzi Blackheart was fantastic), as well as high flying action in the ring thanks to the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, which included a stellar performance from a fan favorite.

Some rivalries were rekindled as well, including a potential tag team matchup that we have our fingers crossed for (here's hoping it shows up at TakeOver), and the continuation of one. of the most interesting team-ups in recent memory, which involves Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis.

Finally, the night capped off with the anticipated throwdown between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, though as you probably already know, a certain NXT Champion had to stick her foot in and cause chaos, and that she certainly did.

You can find the best moments from tonight's NXT on the next slide, and you can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

"The Nightmare will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania to take on Io Shirai! Elsewhere, Karrion Kross looks to build off his dominant debut with Scarlett, Roderick Strong tries to take care of The Undisputed ERA's Dexter Lumis problem and two bouts close out group competition in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Return

Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Kushida vs Drake Maverick

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs Akira Tozawa

What did you think of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter !@MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!