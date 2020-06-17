WWE NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Addresses Tank Comparisons to AEW

✖

Tonight's NXT is loaded with big matches, but one of the biggest is the Women's Tag Team Championships match with Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox facing off against current Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Blackheart all about the match, but we also talked a bit about her NXT entrance, which features her riding out to the ring in a miniature tank. The tank is a recent addition to NXT television, but it's long been a part of her persona before WWE, and that's why it was a bit frustrating to see so many compare her to AEW's recent use of a tiny tank and say she was ripping them off. We started off by asking how long she's been pushing to get the tank added to her television repertoire.

"Not for a really long time," Blackheart said. "I made it known that I had a miniature tank, and I showed them pictures. And just one day, they were like, 'Hey, get it here today.' And I'm like, 'You got it, bud.'"

Unfortunately, the tank didn't make it onto NXT television before a tank made its way onto AEW courtesy of Sammy Guevara, so after that aired and then Blackheart's tank aired after, it wasn't long before some took to social media comparing the two and incorrectly saying that WWE was ripping off AEW.

"Yes. It was a little frustrating because they had already expressed interest in it before he came out in a tank," Blackheart said. "And I already had come out in that tank on the indies a few times. So I was like, 'Man, this is my thing, and it's been my thing for a while, and you're stealing my thunder now.'"

Luckily fans of Blackheart's came out and set the record straight, but if anyone needs proof, she's got it. "Yeah. I have video proof."

The tank also made the rounds on social media after Dakota Kai jacked it during a match, which ended up being a hilarious segment. That said, Blackheart wasn't too thrilled with her ride being messed with, so we had to ask if Blackheart could prank Kai and get some revenge, which horror movie would she base her vengeance on.

"Well, I mean, no pain, but maybe I'd scare her a little," Blackheart said. "I got a lot of Halloween masks. Maybe I can bust one of those out and just spook her a little bit. You know?"

It seems like Kai might want to be on the lookout backstage, just saying.

You can catch Shotzi on NXT every Wednesday on USA Network at 8 PM EST, and if you want to talk more NXT you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.