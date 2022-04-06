WWE NXT’s Solo Sikoa Challenges Cameron Grimes for the North American Title, Mentions The Bloodline

Cameron Grimes delivered on his promise to his father and conquered several of NXT’s best and brightest at Stand & Deliver and claiming the North American Championship as his own. Tonight Grimes came out to address the crowd and talk about his big night, as well as all the things his father did for him throughout his life. He talked about busting his a** to live up to what his father said, which was that he should be a WWE Superstar, though he also said he wasn’t going to get complacent, and that’s when Solo Sikoa came out to have a word with him.

First Sikoa congratulated him on delivering at the event and making good on promises to his dad. He then said now comes the hard part, as now he’s got to hold on to the title. He then said he came to NXT to face the best, and that championships run all through his bloodline. Then he asked Grimes to accept his challenge for the North American Championship.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1511503557115195393?s=20&t=5E7wsNfxZFkoR_iEUo634Q

Grimes then said he respected him for fighting everyday to be in this moment, and if he is what he says he is, he has to beat people like h im. “Uce, you’re on.”

Sikoa was one of the people in that Ladder Match for the North American Title, and at several points it looked like he might just take it from Carmelo Hayes. Eventually it ended up being Grimes at the top of the ladder, and he was able to get to the title and secure a win that meant so much to him.

Now it seems Sikoa will take on Grimes for the title, and it is interesting that Sikoa made that Bloodline reference, referring of course to his brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso as well as Roman Reigns, who collectively form The Bloodline over on WWE SmackDown. Whether or not they end up showing up to stand in his corner at some point remains to be seen, but when you mention The Bloodline, you certainly open the door for that possibility.

