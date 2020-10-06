Report: Kyle O'Reilly Injury Update, Changes to the NXT TakeOver 31 Finish

✖

The violent NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly turned out to be the highlight of NXT TakeOver 31 on Saturday night, but the didn't leave the show unscathed. Triple H confirmed in a media conference call after the show that Balor would be undergoing x-rays on his potentially injured (and noticeably swollen) jaw, while O'Reillyhad to be checked out by trainers backstage afterward. According to the Wrestling Observer O'Reilly will be fine, but it was Balor's injuries that caused the match to end prematurely.

The final sequence of the match saw O'Reilly nail a suplex, only for Balor to spring to his feet and hit a double foot stomp. He then hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

"It appeared that he (Finn Balor) called for the match to go home early," Bryan Alvarez said on Monday's Wrestling Observer Live. "If you watched the match and didn't know about the injuries, the finish quite frankly did just come out of nowhere... So, they went home a little bit early, I don't know how early."

Both Balor and O'Reilly have stayed silent on social media since the match. The show ended with Ride Holland appearing at ringside holding an unconscious Adam Cole. O'Reilly and Balor were clueless about Holland's intentions, as were Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish when they ran out to ringside.

Check out the full TakeOver results below:

NXT Championship: Finn Balor def. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai def. Candice LeRae

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar def. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Kushida def. Velveteen Dream

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest def. Johnny Gargano

Elsewhere on the same conference call Triple H was asked again about NXT's potential status in this year's WWE Draft.

"When I say 'not knowing what is happening in the Draft' right now, my not knowing probably means, more than likely I would imagine, and just going off of what we've seen with commercials and everything, that we won't be," he said. "Now, that can always change this week. But a lot of talent have come up from the Performance Center... from NXT to Raw, to SmackDown over the last 12 months, I want to say the numbers, well it's in the high teens over the last 12 months. So there's been a lot of movement and a lot of activity. I'm always for what is best for talent.

"So when the conversations are had, we try to have as much advance notice for when talent is coming in or going out, that we can plan for it appropriately both on the exit and the entrance — for all sides," he continued. "But sometimes that can't happen, and sometimes it's short notice. For the most part though, we have a fair amount of advanced notice, and we have time to be able to move on stuff... No matter how it goes, we'll be ready to make it work."