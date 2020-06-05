Former WWE Interviewer Todd Pettengill Returns to Promote NXT TakeOver: In Your House

✖

WWE released a special teaser video for this Sunday's NXT TakeOver: In Your House event on Friday, featuring a distinctive mid-90s retro feel and the return former WWF backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill. The New York radio personality worked with the company from 1993 to 1997 and was apart of the very first In Your House event on May 14, 1995.

"Hey everybody this is Todd Pettengill, and we are just days away from having a house party that would make Kid 'n Play jealous. This Sunday, as the doors to our house remain temporarily closed, the Superstars of NXT take over your house with an event 25 years in the making," Pettengill said, before previewing Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, the NXT Women's Championship triple threat match and the Backlot Brawl Match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

During a media conference call on Thursday, Triple H explained the decision to revive the In Your House brand 25 years after its debut event and teased the idea of making it an annual staple of NXT's schedule.

"It absolutely came about given the circumstances. As TakeOvers evolved, in the beginning, they all had certain names. Then as we started going to cities, we started morphing them into the city and the location. So it's always a fluid work in progress. As this came about we were going to have the opportunity to do a TakeOver on June 7 on the network, [we thought] 'What should we do there now?' Because we're back in Florida and we're in our home and it's not like you want to go back to the city. The conversation came up, and it just seemed like the perfect timing. Everybody's stuck in their house; it's the perfect time."

"I think we'll see where it goes," he added. "... But it definitely could become something that comes back."

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

