WWE's Triple H and Shawn Michaels Call NXT Women's Championship One of the Top Titles in Wrestling

It's the goal of any wrestler to obtain Championship gold at some point throughout their career, and while it's amazing to hold any title, there are a few that stand above the rest. Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels have plenty of experience in winning Championships and have worn just about every title between them, so if they say a title is important you're likely going to listen. In a new interview with SI, the legendary superstars made it clear that they view the NXT Women's Championship in some very elite company, saying it clearly stands out from a crowded title picture and even calling it one of the most meaningful titles in the business, and it's hard to argue with either of their points on the matter.

“The NXT women’s title is one of the most meaningful ones in the business,” Triple H said. “That is a testament to all the women who played a role in that. The women in NXT, they’ve got something to prove. They’re really going out of their way to make a name for themselves.”

That trend started with a host of names that any WWE fan will recognize, including the Four Horsewomen, Paige, and more, and the tradition and potential for the brand just continues to soar ever higher.

“NXT is the place where people come when they have something to prove,” Triple H said. “That’s been embedded in the women’s division since its creation. The floodgates opened with Charlotte, Becky, Sasha, Bayley, Paige and that entire crew, they took it to another level. Ever since, it’s moved up the line. There was a period of time a few years ago when those women all got called up to Raw and SmackDown, and it started over. The women in NXT have been hell-bent on proving they belong.”

Even amongst all the titles currently in WWE, Michaels views the NXT Women's Championship as one of the top prizes.

“There are no definites in this business, but I’d argue it’s pretty close,” Michaels said. “The women of the past helped develop this division, and it still operates at the highest level. I can still remember visiting NXT before I was working in the Performance Center, and I watched Sasha and Charlotte. I can remember watching a match and thinking, ‘My goodness, these two are incredible. If I were going to Monday Night Raw, I would want to steal all of that.’ I was just so impressed by what they were doing in the ring.”

It all starts with the hard work and effort of the women's roster, something that never changes. “This isn’t to negate the effort from our men because the guys work hard, but more often than not in the past few months at the Performance Center, the people I would see grinding, whether it was in the gym or the ring, were the women,” Triple H said. “I don’t mean sometimes, I mean always. The way the women work in NXT, it’s awe-inspiring to me. That work ethic, that desire to take it to a whole other level, they have something more to prove. There are big shoes to follow, so there is even more to prove now.”

