Report: What Will William Regal's Two Major NXT Announcement Be?

On top of the two NXT title matches booked for this week's show, WWE's Black & Gold Brand has promised general manager William Regal will make two major announcements that will greatly affect the future of the brand. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso released a new report on Tuesday night that reveals both of the surprises.

The first is that NXT will get its own set of Women's Tag Team Championships. When the WWE women's tag titles were first introduced in 2019 they came with the special stipulation that they could be defended across Raw, SmackDown and NXT — but the defenses for the latter have been incredibly rare and nobody from that brand has held the titles so far. Last week saw Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax controversially retain the titles against Women's Dusty Cup winners Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai due in large part to outside interference from Adam Pearce.

The second announcement, which had been previously rumored, is that the NXT TakeOver scheduled for WrestleMania 37 week will be a two-night event. The first half will air on the USA Network during NXT's normal Wednesday night slot, and the second will air on Peacock one night later.

There is no mention in the report of the heavily-rumored reports that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on USA the week after WrestleMania 37. The program has been running live on Wednesday nights on USA since October 2019, but with the announced closure of the NBC Sports Network the brand will now see scheduling conflicts with weekly NHL games.

This week's NXT card features NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm and Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter.