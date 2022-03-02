WWE NXT’s Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo Move On To Women’s Dusty Cup Semi-Finals

Tonight’s WWE NXT featured two more Quarterfinal matches in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and up first tonight was Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo. At first, it was back and forth and then Pirotta and Hartwell got the upper hand, but then Kai and Choo teamed up to slam Hartwell into the turnbuckle and then teamed up again to slam her face-first into the mat, but Hartwell kicked out in back to back pin attempts. Choo went for a splash move but Hartwell countered and tagged in Pirotta, who lifted Choo up on her shoulders, though Choo got away.

Pirotta kicked Choo in the face and knocked her down, and then set her up for a clothesline from Hartwell after tagging her partner in. Hartwell then locked in a hold on Choo while Kai kept talking to an imaginary person in her corner. Hartwell got an inside cradle but Choo kicked out and then tagged in Kai.

Kai then went around Hartwell and knocked down Pirotta off the ring and then hit two massive kicks on Hartwell. She went for the pin but Hartwell kicked out.

Hartwell got Kai in their corner and tagged in Pirotta who threw Kai up and knocked her face into the top turnbuckle. Then she went for the pin after slamming Kai down but Choo came in and broke it up. Then Choo was in trouble but Kai came in and kicked Pirotta.

Then Choo hit Pirotta with a splash and then Kai came down with a knee drop. Kai went for the pin and that was it, giving Kai and Choo the win and moving them into the semifinals of the Women’s Dusty Cup.

So far the winning teams include Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray and Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Now that includes Choo and Kai and later in the night we’ll see who ends up as the fourth team in the semifinals. That match will feature Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz.

This is shaping up to be quite the finals, and we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

