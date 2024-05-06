Kevin Owens Reveals Notable Contract Update: Would He Depart WWE For AEW?

Kevin Owens has solidified himself as one of WWE's most reliable performers. The former WWE Universal Champion has called WWE home for over a decade now and has wasted little time stacking his résumé over the past ten years. Owens roared onto the scene in NXT, capturing the NXT Title just two months after his debut match. Three months on from that, Owens leapt to WWE Monday Night Raw where he would feud with John Cena upon his arrival, handing a rare clean loss to Big Match John in his first main roster contest. The years that followed were packed with championship wins, multiple pay-per-view headlining matches, and two consecutive WWE WrestleMania main events.

Flash back to Fall 2021, it became known that Owens was set to hit free agency come the new year, and the surge of AEW at the time led many to believe he would be tempted to revert back to Kevin Steen and reunite with indie friends like the Young Bucks and Adam Cole in the challenger promotion. Owens would re-sign with WWE in a move that was ultimately very kind to him, as that pair of aforementioned Mania main events both fell on his current contract.

Kevin Owens Shares Major Contract Update

(Photo: WWE, AEW)

The Prizefighter could be experiencing déjà vu this autumn.

Speaking to Metro, Kevin Owens revealed that he has "nine months" remaining on his current WWE deal.

"I really don't take anything for granted. I've nine months left on my contact, and I don't know what can happen from here on out," Owens said. "That's just life. If I've learned anything over the last few years, it's that nothing is guaranteed. I've learned that through some very unfortunate events, we've lost so many good people that was never expected. That's just one example of how I do not take anything for granted, how I look at things now."

Owens is likely alluding to the losses of Jay Briscoe, Bray Wyatt, and Brodie Lee. He shared a locker room with Wyatt and Lee (then known as WWE's Luke Harper) for the first six years of his WWE career. Prior to joining WWE, Owens and Briscoe worked together in Ring of Honor. Owens and Briscoe remained close friends over the years.

"This has been my home for ten years and it's beyond the locker room," Owens continued. "There's some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I've become very close with, and I really can't imagine not seeing them as part of my life."

While Owens's words indicate he doesn't see himself moving on from WWE, he does have interest from outside of Titan Towers. AEW President Tony Khan noted back in 2022 that he "would have been interested" in pursuing Owens should he have become a free agent back then. Considering AEW's recent interest in top WWE stars, its likely that that prior interest in Owens will be renewed this fall should he not re-sign with WWE before then.