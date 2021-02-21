Paul Heyman Takes a Massive Shot at WWE Raw Ahead of Elimination Chamber

✖

Paul Heyman appeared on the final episode of Talking Smack ahead of Elimination Chamber this weekend alongside Jey Uso, where he hyped up the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match and Roman Reigns' immediate Universal title defense against the winner. As he explained Reigns' importance to WWE as a whole, he decided to take a shot across the bow at Monday Night Raw — the show he was crafting as the executive director one year ago.

"Roman Reigns will defend the title. Why? Because there is no WWE without Roman Reigns. There is no Talking Smack without Roman Reigns," Heyman said. "There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns. There is no R... there shouldn't be a Raw anyway. Have you watched it lately? Forget that!"

“There is no SmackDown without Roman Reigns! There is no RAW wi-there shouldn’t be a RAW anyway ... have you 𝑤𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑒𝑑 it lately?!“ - @HeymanHustle on #TalkingSmack 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ieR48Sh4xO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 20, 2021

Heyman was released from his position on Raw's creative team last June and explained why he was fired from that role in an interview with Ariel Helwani in October.

"When I took the role of Executive Director, I made an agreement with Vince McMahon," Heyman said. "I want this job as long as every morning Vince McMahon woke up, he said thank God or whatever deity he subscribes to [that] Paul Heyman is looking after the store on Raw. And the day that Vince McMahon didn't wake up and feel that way, I didn't want the job anymore. I've been in a similar role when Vince was not happy with me and it's a miserable existence. I didn't want it and apparently on that day on that given time and given moment, Vince didn't wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw. We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it's ended miserably before."

