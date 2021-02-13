WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Reveals His Plans for Elimination Chamber

✖

While we didn't know much of what was planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown, we did know that Roman Reigns had a big announcement to make regarding the Universal Championship, and the show did indeed kick off with Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. First, we saw the clip from last week play with Edge on Raw, saying he wasn't going to make an announcement until after Elimination Chamber. When we got back to the ring Adam Pearce was standing in the ring with a folder, and after some hesitation, Reigns made his way into the ring.

Reigns looked disinterested in the crowd's You Suck chants and eventually took the microphone from Heyman. Reigns told Pearce not to be scared and to step up. "You don't do anything around here. You don't have authority over me. Adam you are here to wait on me. I am the sun. Everything orbits me. I don't wait on you. You wait on me, and I certainly don't wait on Edge."

As for Edge, Reigns said "he looked me in the eye and got scared. You know why? Because he knows what I'll do to him. I will beat him down so bad that they'll have to put him on a legends contract. He's just going to be an ambassador for the WWE when I'm through with him."

Pearce then said that he had a contract for Reigns to defend the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber just like Drew McIntyre. Reigns then gave the mic to Heyman, who went through his normal schtick. He then went through Reigns' contract, saying he had to defend the title at the Chamber, not in the Chamber.

He then said whoever the last person is to survive the Chamber, that man will get the opportunity of a lifetime because on that night the winner will receive a Universal Championship match against Reigns.

Heyman then noticed he wasn't happy about it but said "what are you going to do about it?" He also said last year's WrestleMania was the lowest attended ever, though we all know that was because no one was in the audience period.

Pearce then said there are two people that instantly qualify, and then told Heyman to shut up. He then said one of them is Jey Uso. He then left the ring and said after the Royal Rumble he can think of a second superstar, and his name is Kevin Owens.

Reigns then got in Pearce's face, but Heyman talked him down, but Reigns was clearly angry.

Right now the only things we know about tonight's SmackDown is that Seth Rollins will return to action and that Roman Reigns has a blockbuster announcement.

