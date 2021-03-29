WWE Releases Statement on Peacock Censoring Old WWE Network Events

✖

WWE fans discovered last week that certain clips and matches from past WWE events had been removed from NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service. The two big examples included a match between Roddy Piper and Bad News Brown as WreslteMania VI (Piper was partially in black face) and a segment from the 2005 Survivor Series event where Vince McMahon dropped the n-word. Both WWE and Peacock have since released statements regarding the decision to the New York Times.

"NBCUniversal said that Peacock was 'reviewing WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock's standards and practices,' as it does other shows and films on the platform," the paper reported.

WWE added — "Peacock and WWE are reviewing all past content to ensure it fits our 2021 standards."

The transfer of WWE's tape library from the WWE Network to Peacock began on March 18, but will not be completed until the SummerSlam event in August. Fans in the United States have until April 4 to make the switch to the streaming service before the WWE Network permanently shuts down. Fastlane was the first pay-per-view to air live on the network, and WrestleMania 37 will air exclusively on the service on April 10-11.

On top of that, WWE has an entire lineup on content leading up to WrestleMania, including the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony (April 6) and the two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event (April 7 on USA Network, April 8 on Peacock.

