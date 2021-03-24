Peacock Pulls Controversial Moments From Past WWE Events

✖

The transfer of the WWE Network's library to the Peacock streaming service is currently underway, but some WWE fans are already noticing a few events have been censored upon arrival at the NBCUniversal streaming service. The biggest change is that the pre-match promo and entire match involving Roddy Piper and Bad News Brown (Piper was in blackface throughout the show) is gone from the WrestleMania VI replay.

Another moment that has been scrubbed from the platform is at the 2005 Survivor Series event, when Vince McMahon infamously dropped the n-word backstage while speaking with John Cena and Booker T.

According to Fightful, both of these moments are still available in the WWE Network versions. The WWE Network will continue to operate outside of the US, but here in the States it will shut down on April 4. In a press release from earlier this month, Peacock and WWE confirmed the entire library transfer will not be completed until this August.

Beginning with WrestleMania 37 week, all pay-per-views and WWE Network events will stream exclusively on Peacock. That includes both nights of WrestleMania, Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 6.

