WWE Interested in Bringing Back Classic PPV

WWE might be looking to add another classic pay-per-view to its premium live event calendar. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in bringing back King of the Ring, an event that would host the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. While WWE has held the King of the Ring tournament in recent years, there has not been a King of the Ring-branded pay-per-view since 2002. The closest came in 2015, when the WWE Network hosted a three-match King of the Ring special, which featured both semi-final bouts as well as the culminating contest that crowned Wade Barrett as king.

Even with the lack of King of the Ring events, the tournament itself has been prevalent within the company over the past couple of years. Following Barrett's W in 2015, Baron Corbin became royalty in 2019. Just last year at WWE Crown Jewel, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to become king while Zelina Vega pinned Doudrop to emerge as the first-ever winner of the Queen's Crown tournament.

It's unclear as to when WWE would host a potential King of the Ring premium live event, but it could come sooner than expected. With WWE Day 1 reportedly scrapped, there is no main roster premium live events scheduled between WWE Survivor Series and WWE Royal Rumble. That would leave 63 days without a WWE premium live event, which would be one of the longer gaps in the modern era. If WWE wanted to bridge the gap between two of it's big four shows, a King of the Ring premium live event sometime in late December would essentially cut that 63 day gap in half.

While he no longer uses the King Woods monicker, Xavier Woods waxed poetic last year about how much winning the tournament meant to him at the time.

"Being King of the Ring is something that I've wanted for the longest time. I want to be on top of the mountain and to me, the King of the Ring as the mountain-top makes the most logical sense," Woods said in 2021. "I was into King Arthur and all medieval things as a kid and still am. I always noticed that when fights would break out kings had champions who fought for them. That showed me that being king is most important, so that's how it's always been burned in my brain. And it's just it's something that's very fun. I always remember older Kings of the Ring and what they did with it, whether it's crazy or not, it's still interesting."

