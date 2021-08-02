WWE Fans Point Out Bizarre Trend Between Randy Orton, AEW and Released Wrestlers

Randy Orton found himself trending on Monday, but not because of anything he had done on WWE TV (he reportedly isn't backstage for this week's Monday Night Raw despite local advertising claiming otherwise). Instead, "The Viper" was on so many fans' minds because of a bizarre trend that had started forming recently. Beginning with Matt Hardy just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, a string of wrestlers who have been let go by the company all had their final appearance on WWE TV involve them getting attacked (either physically or verbally) by the former WWE Champion.

That included Christian Cage, The Big Show, Mark Henry, Bray Wyatt (released this past weekend) and Ric Flair (who was granted his release on Monday). And as an extra twist, Hardy, Cage, Show and Henry have all wound up in All Elite Wrestling. You can see some of the fan reactions to this trend in the list below.